Indian Army Classifies Personnel Under ‘Green, Yellow and Red’ Categories Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

New Delhi, April 20: The Indian Army on Monday, April 20, classified all its personnel into three categories namely Green, Yellow and Red amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. This development comes after the Army finalised broad Modalities/guidelines for those rejoining the forces from Leave or Temporary Duty or Courses. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

According to the update, those who have completed 14 days quarantine period are classified under the "Green" category. The Army personnel who need to under 14-day quarantine period will fall under the "Yellow" category. Those symptomatic who require isolation and treating in COVID-19 hospital will come under the "Red" category. Indian Army HQ to Function With 50% Staff From April 19 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

All personnel in the Indian Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days Quarantine period), Yellow (who need to undergo 14 days Quarantine period) and Red (Symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in #COVID19 hospital): Indian Army https://t.co/FRkFVKi9RG — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

"Broad Modalities/Guidelines for rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from Leave/Temporary Duty/Courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units," the Indian Army was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Personal will rejoin only on receipt of specific instructions from units, formations, establishment that has granted leave or temporary duty," the Indian Army has stressed.

The force also stated that any individual whose leave station is within 500 km of unit or duty station is allowed to directly report to the unit using private transport only and the individual who do not fall within the 500 km criteria will report to nearest unit or station headquarter in the private vehicle only.

The force has placed all ranks of the Northern Command and all Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Services personnel under priority one.

Under priority two, all ranks of the eastern Command plus officers and key appointments of other Commands as decided by respective Commands.

Further, all personnel from Nepal presently on leave to remain at their home stations till such time the situation in Nepal stabilises and the opens the border for the movement of personnel.

"Requisite move instructions will accordingly be passed to such personnel from their parent units/ Headquarters/ Establishments," the force said.

For personnel deployed at hotspots or containment zones, the Indian Army has stated that the orders for reporting will not apply in these zones. "Individuals in Hotspots/ Containment zones will follow strict ''No Movement'' till the areas are de-notified as Containment zones," said the official.

