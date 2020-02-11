Indian Railways Launches 'Wake-Up Call' Alert Facility on Mobile Phones

Representative image. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, February 11: The Indian Railways has launched a new service of "wake-up call" on the mobile phones of passengers half-an-hour ahead of their scheduled arrival to their destination. And Tweeple are a happy lot.

Railway Minster Piyush Goyal tweeted: "Railways will now help passengers get rid of their worry of missing out their destination station during the journey.

"Passengers will be alerted by a wake-up call half an hour before the arrival, so that they are ready to disembark before their arrival." Indian Railways Rejects Reports of Replacing Urdu Signboards With Sanskrit at Stations.

Wake-up alarm will get passengers' on their toes 30 minutes before the train reaches their individual destinations. This service was hailed by the netizens as the social media flooded with reactions.

A user wrote, "Wow.....this is so good...I have faced very problems like that...but now I'm sleeping with easily n n without worry's thank u sir...and also Indian railways."

Another wrote, "Luggage ka bhi dhyaan rakhna padta hai Sir. Nahi soo sakte na..."

A post read, "Small but very important facility." A user remarked, "Isme naya kya hai? We have been using alert facility"