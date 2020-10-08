New Delhi, October 8: With a fresh spike of 78,524 coronavirus cases and 971 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's tally on Thursday crossed the 68-lakh-mark with a total of 68,35,656 cases. The death now stands at 1,05,526. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 9,02,425 active cases of coronavirus in the country. India reported 83,011 recoveries over the past 24 hours. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: India Turns Down Dr Reddy's Lab Proposal to Test Russia's Sputnik V in Large Study, Says Report.

So far, 58,27,704 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,94,321 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,34,65,975. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,80,489 cases including 39,072 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 36 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,054,600. According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stood at 36,068,991 and the fatalities increased to 1,054,609. The US remains the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,547,929 and 211,753.

India is on the second position in terms of the number of coronavirus cases. The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,000,694), Russia (1,242,258), Colombia (877,684), Argentina (840,915), Spain (835,901), Peru (832,929), Mexico (799,188), France (693,603), South Africa (685,155), the UK (546,952), Iran (483,844), Chile (474,440), Iraq (391,044), Bangladesh (373,151), and Saudi Arabia (337,711). Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 148,228.

