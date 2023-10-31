On the occasion of Indira Gandhi's death anniversary today, October 31, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to the former Prime Minister. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to the former Prime Minister at Shakti Sthal in Delhi on her death anniversary. It must be noted that Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Indian Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in 1984. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Other Leaders Pay Tributes to India's First Home Minister, Laud His Contribution in Uniting the Country.

Congress Pay Tributes to Indira Gandhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/ayw9kzXRnE — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

