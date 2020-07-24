Indore, July 24: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old egg seller's cart was allegedly overturned by the civic officials of Madhya Pradesh's Indore. According to an NDTV report, in a viral video, the boy accused that the civic officials had asked him to remove his cart or pay Rs 100 as a bribe. When he refused, the officials tipped his cart and destroyed all the eggs.

The administration has implemented the "left-right" rule for the staggered opening of shops amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 induced lockdown, the boy's day sale has plummeted sharply. Indore Boy Made to do Sit-Ups After Getting Caught Driving Porsche Without Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Watch Video.

Civic officials in Indore allegedly overturned egg cart of a small boy. The officials had warned that the egg cart would be seized if he did not leave the spot @ChouhanShivraj @OfficeOfKNath @INCIndia @INCMP @GargiRawat @RajputAditi @ndtvindia @ndtv pic.twitter.com/PnuqeLrbJh — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 23, 2020

The video is being widely shared on social media and it is also being criticised. In the video, it can seen that his cart has been overturned and all the eggs broke as a result of which. Another video has gone viral on the internet of a woman vegetable seller who is speaking in fluent English and claimed that she had completed a PhD (Doctor Of Philosophy) in Material Science from Indore's Devi Ahilya University before starting the business. She has been protesting against the city's municipal corporation for allegedly removing her pushcart is viral on social media.

