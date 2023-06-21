Kochi, June 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday joined hundreds of Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier here, to participate in the yoga celebrations on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

He joined the personnel in their performance and led the celebrations on board the sprawling aircraft carrier. Cutting across their ranks, the defence personnel positioned themselves in various rows and performed different asanas according to the instructions for nearly an hour.

Rajnath Singh Participates in Yoga Celebrations

VIDEO | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing yoga onboard INS Vikrant in Kochi. #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/C9wiXEbu08 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023

'Agniveers' also performed yoga in unison, embracing the spirit of unity and well-being. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and other senior officers of the Navy and the Ministry of Defence were also present during the event.

The UN General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations. The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.