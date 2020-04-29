Irrfan Khan Dies at 53: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise, Calls It 'Loss to The World of Cinema'

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the untimely demise of veteran actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday. On social media, Modi extended condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the art and work of Irrfan. His death is a loss for the world of cinema and theatre, Modi said. Irrfan Khan Dies at 53; Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Others Tweet Condolence Messages.

The Indian PM mentioned the versatility which was part of the deceased actor's performances on different platforms across the realm of cinema. While conveying his thoughts with the kin of Irrfan, Modi also prayed that the departed soul rests in peace. From Haasil to Angrezi Medium - Memorable Bollywood Performances of the Actor That Showcased Irrfan's Unmatched Skills.

"Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," Modi tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet on Irrfan Khan's Death

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour - a rare form of cancer - nearly two years ago. The actor had issued a statement on March 16, 2018, informing his supporters and well-wishers that the cancer he is suffering from spreads in all parts of the body. Subsequently, he was flown to London for treatment.

Irrfan returned from abroad last year, which led his fans to believe that his condition has drastically improved. However, the tumour in case of colon infection could not be removed. His health condition remained unstable, and led to his sudden admission to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday. A day later, Irrfan succumbed to death at the age of 53.

Here's The Statement Issued by His Family

"'I trust, I have surrendered'; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'."