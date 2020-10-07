Chennai, October 7: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday attached several assets of VK Sasikala, the aide of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The amount of assets which were freezed by the law enforcement agency cumulatively amount to Rs 2,000 crore. Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's Close Aide, Likely to Be Released from Prison in January 2021.

The properties that were frozen by the IT Dept includes two assets which value at around Rs 300 crore each. The properties are spread in Siruthavur and Kodanadu, and allegedly belong to Sasikala and her two relatives - Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran.

The action against Sasikala was taken under the Benami Property Act. The sleuths of Benami Prohibition wing of the IT Department pasted notices outside the attached properties earlier today.

Update by ANI

Income Tax Department today attached assets belonging to former CM J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala in Kodanad and Siruthavur areas of Tamil Nadu. Assets worth Rs 2000 crore frozen: Income Tax Department pic.twitter.com/WPmT0cBeVV — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

"Income Tax Department today attached assets belonging to former CM J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala in Kodanad and Siruthavur areas of Tamil Nadu. Assets worth Rs 2,000 crore frozen," said a statement issued by the IT Dept.

Sasikala is currently serving a jail term in a disproportionate assets case. Her four-year prison sentence is expected to end in January next year. Her release from prison is expected to impact the AIADMK ahead of the crucial Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).