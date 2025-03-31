Jabalpur (MP), Mar 31 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after failing in the class 8 examinations in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Bhola Nagar locality under Madhotal police station area.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Cordon Off Area in Kathua District After Suspected Terrorist Movement.

The boy, son of a tailor, committed suicide by hanging himself from an iron rod using a scarf when he was alone at home, Deputy Superintendent of Police BS Gathoriya said.

His elder brother, who is pursuing a graduation course, reached home in the evening.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

When the boy did not open the door, the elder sibling scaled a wall to enter the house. He found his younger brother hanging and took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

As per the initial investigation, the boy failed in the class 8 exams, the results of which were declared on Friday, and this might have led him to take the extreme step, he said.

Further investigation was underway, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)