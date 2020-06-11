Jacopo Lorenzini’s Nascent But Illustrious Career

Jacopo Lorenzini

The Tuscany born Italian director Jacopo Lorenzini’s nascent career boast some astounding accomplishments. His career exploded in Milan and with his hands-on approach with editorial purposes, advertising productions, marketing, and communication solutions Jacopo has a firm grasp on his field.

His extensive knowledge in music productions, the film industry, and the fashion department all make for a unified and cohesive perspective. Taking advantage of the best technological support in each field grants Jacopo Lorenzini a distinction in all arenas. He has had editorials in fashion magazines from Vanity Fair, Vogue, Harper Bazar, Cosmopolitan and many more.

He has worked with Sugar, an important and well known fashion store. He created a series of video campaigns for the site of the store generating massive attention and conjuring up a unique allure. His streak continues creating advertising campaigns with the famous influencer Eleonora Carrisi and many more. From the implementation of advertising campaigns to real documentaries Jacopo Lorenzini’s massive scoop covers it all.

Jacopo Lorenzini is an Italian director and photographer, who works nationally and internationally with fashion brands and beyond.

With his talent and his hunger to grow he has climbed the Olympus of the big names and is constantly evolving in search of inspirations and new projects around the world.

Jacopo grew up in Tuscany and had his first work experience in Florence with PITTI IMMAGINE, with his inimitable talent Jacopo has made various documentaries and films of events or fashion shows, his productions have been decisive for Pitti Immagine which has acquired a large following and an important economic response by promoting its films. with whom he collaborated with Roberto Cavalli, Christian Loubutin, Karl Lagerfeld, Adidas, Jil Sanders and others.

He moved to Milan at the age of 24 and started working directly with important companies such as INVICTA WATCH, ICEBERG, LORENA ANTONIAZZI.

He directed the filming of these great advertising and documentary campaigns, which have been incredibly successful, these projects have greatly increased the revenues of companies, attracting the attention of thousands of visitors and costumers.

The companies that have used its services have made a significant leap in quality, his talent and his passion have transmitted a unique credibility to the image of the companies.

He has had publications of his campaigns and editorials in fashion magazines and not only like: L'OFFICIEL, HARPER BAZAR, VOGUE, LA NAZIONE, VISIONAIRE, WWD, EDITORIALIST, C MAGAZINE, VANITY FAIR, COSMOPOLITAN etc.

Jacopo is planning in the future to carry out the advertising campaigns of NAKEDCASHMERE and LOUIS LEEMAN, together with the designers he is creating a series of short films that will promote the brands and a very important advertising campaign that will be used for the site and during events of the same brands.