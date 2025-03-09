Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS Delhi on Sunday, March 9, to check on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was admitted after experiencing chest pain and uneasiness. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery.” The 73-year-old Vice President was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the supervision of Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Cardiology. As per reports, Dhankhar’s condition is stable, and a team of doctors is closely monitoring him. Jagdeep Dhankhar Health Update: Vice President Admitted to AIIMS in Delhi After Complaining of Uneasiness and Chest Pain.

PM Narendra Modi Meets VP Jagdeep Dhankhar at AIIMS Delhi

Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery. @VPIndia — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2025

