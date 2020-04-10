Jahangirpuri, Nabi Karim and Chandni Mahal Added to Delhi's COVID-19 Hotspots, Check Full List of 26 Containment Zones

Coronavirus lockdown | File Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 10: The Delhi government on Friday added three more areas under the list of containment zones due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. The areas of Jahangirpuri, Chandni Mahal and Nabi Karim were declared as hotspots, with entry and exit points completely sealed. The areas would be placed under a hard lockdown, with civilian movement permitted only for procuring medicines. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in India.

The administration is making arrangements for doorstep home delivery of essential items, including groceries, vegetables and milk. Vendors in these containment zones would be permitted to send home deliveries of the essential items.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while speaking to reporters on Thursday, said the government is compelled to take the tough measures to prevent the transmission of virus to other parts of the national capital. As part of the "hard lockdown" in the designated hotspots, a person moving out without any emergency would be prosecuted.

In other parts of Delhi, which have not been declared as containment zones, pedestrians or motorists moving without face masks would be prosecuted. "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth masks will be eligible too," Kejriwal said.

Full List of 26 Coronavirus Hotspots in Delhi

Entire street affected near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar Entire street affected of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka Dinpur Village Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas B Block Jhangirpuri H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108(towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), Krishan Kunj Extension, Delhi. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi. Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony. Shastri Market and JJ cluster, South Moti Bagh Bengali Market, Babar Road, Todarmal Road, Babar lane and school lane Sadar Bazaar, Central District B Block Jahangirupuri Nabi Karim Chandni Mahal

A similar hard lockdown has also been imposed in 22 pockets of neighbouring Gurgaon. The measures come amid exponential rise in coronavirus cases across the nation. While the nationwide tally stands at 6,761, Delhi accounts for 936 out of the total cases. Out of the 206 total fatalities, 13 deaths have been reported in the national capital.