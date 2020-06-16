Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar Hints at Handing Over Narco-Terror Module Case to NIA as Links Emerge in Pakistan, Delhi And Mumbai

Srinagar, June 16: The Inspector General of Kashmir -- Vijay Kumar -- on Tuesday hinted that the Union Territory police might handover the Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module case to National Investigation Agency. Earlier on June 11, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a massive narco-terror module in the Valley's Handwara by seizing 21 kg heroin worth Rs 100 crore and arrested three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists.

Hinting the transfer of case to NIA, IG Police Kashmir said, as quited by news agency ANI, "Investigation is underway, more people can be arrested. If needed, we can even handover the case to NIA as Pakistan and other states - Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab - are also involved." Police suspect that the money earned through the racket was to be used for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter.

Here's what IG Kashmir said:

Investigation is underway, more people can be arrested. If needed, we can even handover the case to NIA as Pakistan & other states - Delhi, Mumbai & Punjab - are also involved: IG Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module busted in Handwara on June 11 pic.twitter.com/m7LM87dJv1 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

Earlier on June 11, after the arrest of three terrorists, SP Handwara, GV Sandeep Chakravarti had said, "Handwara police busted Pakistan sponsored narco terror module. We have arrested 3 Lashkar terror associates. We have recovered 21 kg of heroin valued around Rs 100 crore and Rs 1.34 crore cash. This Hawala module was being investigated. All have been in contact with Pakistani handlers."

They also released a statement and said that all the terrorist were local residents. Police have identified them as Ab Moomin Peer, Islam Ul Haq Peer and Syed Iftikhar Andrabi. Police also claimed that this was a very big hawala racket where the money is transferred to strengthen LeT activities. Meanwhile, search operations have been launched to nab the members of the racket and a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Jammu Kashmir police has been constituted to investigate the case.

Apart from all these, IG Kashmir said that 94 terrorists have been killed in the year 2020 and their focus now will be on north Kashmir. He also added that police have identified the terrorist involved in the murder of Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita who was killed in Anantnag on June 8. Kumar said that Hizbul Mujahideen was involved and the name of a terrorist was Umar.

