Srinagar, February 6: Terrorists opened fire upon Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of 29 Battalion in Chanapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Saturday afternoon. One CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the attack. He was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital. Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade Attack in Pulwama, 6 Injured.

According to a report published in India Today, jawan received bullet injuries in his leg. The entire area has been cordoned off, and manhunt operation has been launched to nab the culprits. No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. More details are awaited.

Earlier on January 27 this year, four soldiers were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on a road opening party (ROP) of the army in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The Indian Army had said the attack took place when troops were doing a sanitisation drill in the general area of Shamsipura at Khanabal in Kulgam.

