Jammu & Kashmir Extends Last Date to Deposit School Fees to April 30 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India

Jammu & Kashmir, March 30: The School Education Department in the state has ordered that the last date to deposit school fees is extended up to April 30 without any late fees. The order further states that no school shall either charge any fee for online lectures/assignments or shall link the result of a child on the basis of home assignment. The decision comes at a time when the country is in the middle of a lockdown and schools and colleges have been closed since the last few weeks.

Maharashtra government is also contemplating on the same lines. Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that amid the nationwide lockdown and suspension of classes across the country, schools must not force parents to pay fees. The state government is likely to issue a directive to all schools asking them not to take fees till classes resume. Maharashtra Government May Ask Schools Not to Take Fees Till Classes Resume Amid Nationwide Lockdown.

It is ordered that last date to deposit school fees is extended up to 30th April without any late fees&no school shall either charge any fee for online lectures/assignments or shall link result of a child on basis of home assignment: School Education Department,J&K Govt. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ewm0lzPwfk — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

The Haryana government issued a circular and asked all private schools affiliated with the Haryana School Board, ICSE, CBSE or any other board not to take school fees till normal classes were resumed. The decision was taken after there were several reports that schools were forcing parents to pay fees. There has been a tremendous rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days and the death toll has increased to 32 in the country.