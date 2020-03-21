Janata Curfew: No Bus from Haryana to Enter Delhi on March 22

Haryana Bus (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 21: No bus from Haryana including Gurugram will enter the national capital during 'Janata Curfew' -- called by the Central government to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, on Sunday. At least six persons have tested positive for the virus in the Millennium City so far.

The Haryana government has directed the state transport corporation not to ply buses during the Janata Curfew.

"No bus will ply between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday," Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said.

Besides, all driving training centres have also been asked to shut down.

"The state government is taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. That's why we have decided to stop movement of buses on March 22 so that few people come in contact with one another," Sharma said.

The Minister has asked the officials to ensure proper sanitisation of all bus depots and workshops. He also instructed the authorities to provide face masks to all drivers and other staffers.

The Haryana government will put into force Section 144 throughout the state during the Janata Curfew. No gathering of 20 or more people would be allowed at any place. The number has been restricted to five in Gurugram and Faridabad.