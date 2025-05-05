A bizarre kidnapping case has emerged in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, where a son was arrested for abducting his own father. The incident came to light after a distress call was made to dial 112, reporting the abduction of Ravinder by a Swift Desire car. Police quickly launched an investigation, revealing that Ravinder’s son, Aadesh Yadav, along with his brother Naveen Yadav and relative Ankit, were involved in the crime. Superintendent of Police Abhijeet R. Shankar confirmed that the victim was assaulted by the trio, and the accused was subsequently arrested. Authorities managed to locate both the father and the kidnapper, ensuring justice was served. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Daughter’s Boyfriend to Death With Iron Rod, Assaults Her Too After Finding Them in Her Room in Moradabad.

Son Abducts Father in Auraiya

Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh: Police uncovered a kidnapping case involving a son abducting his father. The incident was reported through dial 112, leading the police to discover that the kidnapper was the victim’s own son. Following instructions from the Superintendent of Police,… pic.twitter.com/tKAhUnMIjE — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2025

