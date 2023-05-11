New Delhi, May 11: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned NCP leader Jayant Patil for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

According to sources, the Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president has been asked to join the probe on Friday by 10 a.m. The (ED) on Wednesday raided the premises of IL&FS. ED Arrests Jharkhand IAS Officer Chhavi Ranjan Over Involvement in Alleged Illegal Land Deals.

Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Mumbai, had lodged a case against IL&FS Group of Companies and their key managerial personnel for alleged financial irregularities.

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had also lodged an FIR against the firm. In 2019, the ED lodged a case of PMLA against IL&FS on the basis of the EOW's FIR and SFIO's complaint. Bengaluru: ED Conducts Raids on Online Education Firm Owned by Chinese National.

The ED has learnt in the investigation that the Statutory Audit of IL&FS was made by Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP for the period from FY 2008-09 to 2017-18 and by BSR & Associates for the period FY 2017-18.

In 2018, the IL&FS moved for bankruptcy. The ED has as of now attached some assets belonging to different firms in this matter. The ED had in 2020 questioned MNS chief Raj Thackeray in this matter for the loan given to Kohinoor Construction.

