Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Jharkhand Bans Consumption of All Types of Tobacco Products at Public Places In View of Rising COVID-19 Cases

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 04:13 PM IST
A+
A-
Jharkhand Bans Consumption of All Types of Tobacco Products at Public Places In View of Rising COVID-19 Cases
Tobacco Products (Photo Credits: Youtube/Screengrab)

Ranchi, June 18: The Jharkhand government on Thursday banned the consumption of all types of tobacco products at public places across the state. The decision has been taken tin view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The complete ban on all types of tobacco products is mainly done to prevent spitting in public places that could increase the spread of coronavirus infection. In Jharkhand, one more cioronavirus death was reported taking the death toll in the state to 10. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state mounted to 1,895 with 56 fresh cases till Thursday afternoon. World No Tobacco Day 2020: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Bats for Total Ban on Tobacco, its Products.

On May 8, the state had banned the manufacture, sale and storage of 11 brands of pan masala for a year stating that these products contain a chemical which is harmful to the heart and can cause various diseases. "So, for the interest of public health, the ban has been imposed (on the 11 brands) for one year. Any violation of this order shall entail strict action under the appropriate sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Indian Penal Code," it said.

Here's the tweet:

Jharkhand becomes the third state after Maharashtra and Bihar to impose a ban on pan masala. In May, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had appealed to all states and Union Territories to ban sale of tobacco products. Vardhan had also urged States to ban spitting in public places in line with the orders of the Rajasthan and Jharkhand governments to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The Health Minister, in a letter to all state health ministers, said smokeless tobacco users have a tendency to spit in public places or otherwise and therefore, increase health risks especially those of spreading contagious diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis, swine flu, encephalitis and others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ban on Tobacco COVID 19 Jharkhand Jharkhand Bans Tobacco tobacco tobacco products
You might also like
116 Districts Spread Over Six States Received Huge Number of Migrants, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
News

116 Districts Spread Over Six States Received Huge Number of Migrants, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
'Lord Jagannath Will Forgive Us if We Stay Rath Yatra 2020': Supreme Court Stalls Annual Procession on June 23 Due to COVID-19 Crisis
News

'Lord Jagannath Will Forgive Us if We Stay Rath Yatra 2020': Supreme Court Stalls Annual Procession on June 23 Due to COVID-19 Crisis
PM Narendra Modi Launches Auction Process of 41 Coal Mines for Commercial Mining, Calls It 'Big Step to Make India Self-Reliant in Energy Sector'
News

PM Narendra Modi Launches Auction Process of 41 Coal Mines for Commercial Mining, Calls It 'Big Step to Make India Self-Reliant in Energy Sector'
India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%, Total Number of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Reaches 1.9 Lakh
News

India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%, Total Number of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Reaches 1.9 Lakh
India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
News

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19
News

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19
WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
Health & Wellness

WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA
News

COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement