Ranchi, July 8: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has placed himself under home quarantine after his cabinet colleague Mithlesh Thakur tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The CM has also requested all officer and staff of CMO to undergo home quarantine. Jharkhand Unlock: CM Hemant Soren Allows Additional Activities Such as Online Sales, Opening Stadiums, Jogging, Running in Open Spaces.

Entry into the Chief Minister's Residence located on Kanke Road in Ranchi has been prohibited. Mithilesh Thakur is the state minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation. The minister has been admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi.

CM Hemant Soren has placed himself under home quarantine, also requested all officers&staff of CMO to undergo home quarantine. Entry to CM residence prohibited. CM had come in contact with state min Mithlesh Thakur who tested positive for #COVID19 y'day: Info & PR Dept, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/eju2ROR599 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

Soren has wished speedy recovery of Thakur and another Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Mathura Mahato, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the statement said. The chief minister's samples are expected to be tested during the day, officials said.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Jharkhand has reported 2,996 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 870 are active cases, while 2,107 patients have recovered from the illness. Till now, 22 people have also died due to the infection.

