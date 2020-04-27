Justice Mohammad Rafiq Takes Oath as Orissa High Court Chief Justice. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhubaneswar, April 27: Justice Mohammad Rafiq took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on Monday. Justice Rafiq was administered the oath of office by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal here.

Following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, President Ram Nath Kovind had transferred Justice Rafiq to Orissa High Court. He earlier served as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Watch Video:

Heartiest Congratulations Hon'ble Justice Mohammad Rafiq on being sworn in as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.#SocialDistancing norms were followed during the swearing-in ceremony. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/PSyOQkSEJn — SujeetKOfficial (@SujeetKOfficial) April 27, 2020

Justice Rafiq was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court in November, 2019. The Orissa High Court was functioning under the aegis of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda since January 5 this year.