Hyderabad, June 22: Asia's largest community housing project built by the Telangana government at Kollur village in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad was inaugurated on Thursday. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the prestigious project completed under the state government's 2BHK (two Bedrooms, Hall, Kitchen) Dignity Housing scheme.

The project, which has come up on 145 acres at a cost of Rs 1,489 crore, comprises 15,660 2BHK units. It has 117 blocks and 234 elevators. The built up area of each housing unit is 560 square feet while carpet area is 398 square feet. The cost of each dwelling unit is Rs 8.65 lakh including Rs 75,000 for infrastructure. The Government of India subsidy for each unit is Rs 1.50 lakh. Telangana CM KCR Says State Top Across Country in Various Development Parameters Including Paddy Production on China socially.

The project has common amenities including a sewage treatment plant of 9 million liters per day. The project built by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) also has community requirements such as schools, hospitals, parks, play grounds, open air gyms, indoor sports complex, amphitheatre and open air auditorium.

Chief Minister KCR handed over documents and keys to four beneficiaries on the occasion. He along with ministers took a ride in a battery operated vehicle to go around the project. The Chief Minister, his ministerial colleagues and senior officials performed rituals to inaugurate housing units. Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, V. Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials were present.

According to officials, the work on the project commenced on February 22, 2018 and completed on January 26, 2021. The selection of beneficiaries is still under process. The state government has committed to provide one lakh two bedroom houses free of cost to all the houseless Below Poverty Line (BPL) urban poor families in Greater Hyderabad under the state government's flagship 2BHK Housing Scheme. Telangana a Model State for Entire India in Women’s Welfare, Says BRS Working President KT Rama Rao.

The GHMC has grounded works at 107 locations to build 97,341 houses. A total of 8,898 houses in 40 locations have been occupied while 88,443 houses in 67 locations are vacant. Works at four locations to build 2,659 houses are yet to be grounded.

