India's COVID-19 Toll Jumps to 6,761 With 896 New Cases in Last 24 Hours, Sharpest Increase So Far

New Delhi, April 10: In the sharpest one-day increase in COVID-19 toll so far, the number of coronavirus cases in India surged by 896 in the last 24 hours. The country also recorded a death count of 37 in the corresponding period. The overall tally of positive patients climbed to 6,761, as per the latest update released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in India.

The numbers also include 515 patients who have recovered so far, and one positive patient who was transferred back to the home country. The death toll has accelerated to 206, which is higher than combined number of fatalities recorded in all other nations of the Indian subcontinent.

Update by ANI

37 deaths, 896 new cases in last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases; India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 6761 (including 6039 active cases, 516 cured/discharged/migrated and 206 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/HbQKf5BMPt — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

The exponential rise in coronavirus cases in India comes amid fears of whether the country is transcending into the community transmission stage. The latest "situation report", released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on April 9, showed India among the list of nations affected by community spread of COVID-19.

After the Indian officials clarified that the nation is yet to enter the third stage of pandemic, the WHO admitted the "error". The global health body said the issue has been fixed in its report, adding that India has so far recorded only "cluster of cases".

"No community transmission in the country yet, no need to panic. Yesterday, we conducted 16002 tests. Only 2 percent of the cases tested positive. On the basis of the samples collected, the infection rate is not high; Rapid diagnostics kits have also been sanctioned," said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry.