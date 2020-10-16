Bengaluru, October 16: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with District Collectors, concerned Superintendent of Police and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats of districts affected by heavy rainfall and flood, through video conferencing on Friday.

With heavy rainfall in several parts of Karnataka in the past few days, CM BS Yediyurappa reviewed the situation via video conferencing. He spoke to the heads of Zilla panchayats, SPs and district collectors of rain-affected areas in the state.

Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, Deputy Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dr EV Ramanareddy, Finance Department Deputy Chief Secretary ISN Prasad, and other senior officials were also present during the video conferencing.