Bengaluru, July 15: As the country is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, people are finding it difficult to find beds in COVID-19 hospital. In order to help them, the Karnataka government has ordered all hospitals registered under Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) to install display board at the reception showing real-time bed availability for COVID-19 patients. The display board should be arranged by tomorrow, the government said. COVID-19 in Karnataka: Complete Lockdown To Be Imposed in Dakshina Kannada District From July 16 For One Week.

"All hospitals registered under KPME in Karnataka should display at the reception centre, a bed allocation display board which should display details related to beds for COVID-19 patients. The display board should be arranged by tomorrow," the state government said. Bengaluru: List of COVID-19 Hospitals in the City With Live BBMP Dashboard For Checking Availability of ICU Beds, Ventilators And Other Details.

ANI Tweet:

All hospitals registered under KPME in Karnataka should display at the reception center, a bed allocation display board which should display details related to beds for COVID-19 patients. The display board should be arranged by tomorrow: Karnataka Govt pic.twitter.com/4X1gPtqbDY— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Recently, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched an online dashboard showing live availability of beds for COVID-19 patients. The dashboard contains details like total reserved, occupied and available beds.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 44,077 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka. Of these, 25,845 are active, while 17,390 have recovered from the illness. Till now, 842 people have also died due to infection.

