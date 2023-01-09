Bengaluru, January 9: Karnataka Police have arrested a jilted lover, who uploaded the private video of his former lover on social media in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

According to police, Samar Paramanik (47) was arrested by the South-East Division Cyber Crime police based on the complaint of the 21-year-old woman, who is now married.

Samar worked as a goldsmith in Bengaluru for many years and lived in a rented house. The complainant had come to Bengaluru in 2019 and worked in a beauty parlour. They developed friendship as they hailed from the same state.

Later, intimacy grew between them and they had an affair. The accused had secretly shot video of their private moments. The woman had gone back to West Bengal some time ago and got married to another person.

The couple came back to Bengaluru in search of a job. The accused, who came to know about this, somehow got her number and started pestering her again demanding sexual favours.

When the victim flatly refused to entertain his demand, the accused uploaded the videos containing the private moments spent with her on social media. The victim then lodged the police complaint.

