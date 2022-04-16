Rakhial, April 16: In a horrifying incident, a 19-year-old youth allegedly murdered a 25-year-old man over past disputes in Rakhial on Thursday evening. The accused has been identified as Tabrej Pathan. Reportedly, cops held him when he was attempting to flee the city.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Haiderali Ansari. Police said that a past dispute between the two was the reason behind the murder. However, in an interesting turn of events, the accused was arrested as he was about to flee the city and had even boarded an interstate bus. He was arrested within the hours of the murder. Mumbai: Man Killed for Refusing to Give Money for Liquor in Versova, Eight Held.

The murder complaint was registered at 4.30 pm on Thursday after which the investigation began. The cops received a tip-off regarding Tabrej’s whereabouts. Based on the tip-off, cops foiled his plans to escape the city. The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

