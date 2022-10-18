Rudraprayag, Oct 18: A helicopter ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple crashed on Tuesday amid poor visibility, killing all seven people onboard.

The chopper burst into flames close to Garud Chatti and Jungle Chatti, killing six pilgrims and the pilot, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and ordered a detailed inquiry into the crash. Uttarakhand: Helicopter Carrying Kedarnath Pilgrims From Phata Crashes, Casualties Feared (Watch Video).

Watch Kedarnath helicopter crash video:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sDf4x1udlJ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said his ministry is constantly monitoring the situation. "The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the state government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation," he said in a tweet. Dog Attacks: Awareness Key To Curb Stray Dog Menace, Say Experts After Toddler Mauled to Death in Noida.

A senior civil aviation ministry official said the helicopter involved in the crash was operated by Aryan Aviation. "According to the preliminary information, a Bell 407 helicopter VT-RPN crashed on the way from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, possibly due to bad weather," a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.