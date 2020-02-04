Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2020: 'Over 5,000 Teaching Posts to be Filled This Year', Says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 4: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday informed the parliament that Centre has decided to fill 5,206 teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) this year. Answering the queries of Lok Sabha MPs, Nishank said that 779 and 387 vacancies are earmarked for SCs and STs.

The HRD was answering to the questions raised by Lok Sabha MPs Subhash Ramrao Bhamre, Amol Ramsing Kolhe, Shriniwas Patil, Kuldeep Rai Sharma, DNV Senthilkumar S, Sunil Dattatray Tatkare and Supriya Sule on the vacancies in the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS). The HRD Minister claimed that till November 15, 2019, there are 5949 vacancies as against 48236 sanctioned posts. Education Budget 2020–21: Govt Proposes Rs 99,300 Crore for Education Sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Slew of Initiatives in Her Budget Speech.

Informing about the teachers are also engaged on contractual basis for temporary duration, HRD Minister stated that the move taken by the government is to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered. He added, as quoted by NDTV, "Directions have also been issued to autonomous organizations including KVS from time to time, for reviewing their vacancies and for taking prompt action for filling up of vacant posts in the Vidyalayas."

As per to the government status, there are currently 1,227 KVs in the country, where 13,15,157 students are enrolled and 45,477 supporting staff including faculty members are there. It is to be known that the government proposed Rs 99,300 crore for education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crores for skill development. Apart from announcing measures to restore economic growth, the Finance Minister said the government proposes to start programme for urban local bodies to provide opportunities for internship to young engineers.