Thiruvananthapuram, July 4: In a tragic accident, a 20-year-old youth who was seriously injured on Sunday when a coconut tree fell on his head while he was riding his two-wheeler, died on Monday morning.

The incident took place inside the campus of the state-run Kozhikode Medical College hospital on Sunday night. Ashwin Thomas who works with a food distribution mobile app firm lives with his mother who works in the nursing college of the hospital, in the government quarters.

On Sunday evening there were heavy rains and it was windy and it was at that time the coconut tree got uprooted and it fell on his head. He was soon taken to the Medical College hospital, but he passed away on Monday morning.

