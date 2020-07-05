New Delhi, July 5: The number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients has exceeded active cases by close to 1.65 lakh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The difference between recovered and active cases has increased to 1,64,268. "This takes the national recovery rate amongst COVID-19 to 60.77 percent," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Moreover, 21 states have a recovery rate of more than the national average. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

So far, as many as 4,09,082 patients have been cured of COVID-19, the ministry said, adding that a total of 14,856 COVID-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. "Collective and focused efforts for containment and management of coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Centre and states has led to the number of recovered patients rise to 4,09,082," it said. There are 2,44,814 active cases in the country and all are under active medical supervision.

UPDATES ON #COVID19 🧪More than 4 lakh patients recovered 📈Recovery Rate amongst #COVID19 is 60.77%. 🦠In the last 24 hours 2,48,934 samples have been tested. Read here: https://t.co/42tk4LJknO — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 5, 2020

The data was shared when India noted a record spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday pushing the total infected tally to 6,73,165. According to the data, 613 deaths were recorded in a day taking the COVID-19 death toll to 19,268. With a spike of 7,074 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst pandemic hit-state in the country. The state has a total of 2,00,064 cases, including 8,671 deaths.

Tamil Nadu is on the second worst-hit state with 1,07,001 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 1,450 people have died, 60,592 recovered and 44,959 are active. Delhi with a total of 97,200 cases, including 3,004 deaths and 68,256 recoveries is on the third spot.

