Kerala Govt Sets Up 5 COVID Help-Desks for Online Medical Consultation to Help Non-Resident Keralites Through norkaroots.org Website

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kochi, April 9: In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Kerala government has decided to launch an online medical facility for the non-resident Keralites (NRKs). The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has set up five COVID-19 help-desks for the expatriate Malayalee community. According to a tweet by ANI, the online medical services would be made available to the non-resident Keralites through the Norka Roots website. The services of various specialty doctors to be available from 2 pm to 6 pm IST.

According to reports, over 2.5 million Keralites live abroad. Of this, 90 percent work in the Middle East. Also, around 2 million Keralites, hold passports of other countries. On Wednesday, Vijayan announced the online medical consultation facility for NRKs. "The medical online facility will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. IST with medical professionals from various specialities available for help. Video and audio facilities will be available," Vijayan said. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala Government Announces Rs 20,000 Crore Special Package to Combat COVID-19.

Vijayan added that the Norka Roots, the body for diaspora, along with organisations aboard had opened five help desks and help of Indian embassies could also be sought to help the expatriate Malayalee community. Adding further, the Chief Minister said that all Kerala students studying abroad will have to register with the Norka Roots website following which they will be helped with travel subsidy, if needed.