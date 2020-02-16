Kerala Police Remove Beef From Menu in Training Camps For New Batches: Report

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Thiruvananthapuram, February 16: Kerala police on Sunday stoked a controversy after beef was omitted from its menu in training camps. The circular for omitting beef from the menu was issued by the police academy during training of new batches of recruits. The circular was issued after new batches started training at several police camps across Kerala. Though the beef was removed from the menu, but it was not banned. Beef Row: Kerala Tourism's Tweet on Beef Ularthiyathu Recipe, CT Ravi's 'Welcome to Karnataka' Response Trigger Twitter War Over Eating Habits.

Till now, no circular to avoid the consumption of beef is issued. As per a report published in mathrabhumi.com, the menu was prepared in consultation with a dietitian of a government hospital. The Kerala police have yet not provided any formal explanation regarding this. Notably, beef was on the menu when the police officers of the last batch were undergoing training. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Says Beef Festivals, Kiss of Love Protests are 'Unhealthy Trends' on University Campuses.

A similar controversy erupted last year in August during the Indian food festival organised by the Consulate General of India (CGI) after a Malayali organisation Kerala Samajam Frankfurt (KSF) was asked to remove beef from their menu. Though the organisation removed the dish from the menu on the request of CGI, but the members of KSF also staged a silent protest.

Earlier this year, Kerala Tourism shared a recipe of a popular meat dish in the Central Travancore region of Kerala, Beef Ularthiyathu. The State Tourism also shared the recipe of the delicacy with Twitteratis. The post sparked a row and war of word erupted among twitter users.