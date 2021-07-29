Kochi, July 29: Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting effective public health measures for COVID-19 management in view of the significantly enhanced number of daily COVID cases being reported by Kerala.

The six-member Central team to Kerala is headed by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The team shall reach Kerala on July 30, 2021 and visit a few districts. The team shall also work closely with the State Health Departments, take stock of the on-ground situation, and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by the State. India Reports 43,509 New COVID-19 Cases, 38,465 Recoveries in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate Stands at 97.38%.

Kerala with an active case load of 1.54 lakh is contributing 37.1% of the total active cases in the country, with a growth rate of 1.41 in the last 7 days. Average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443. The state has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93% cumulatively and 11.97% weekly. 6 districts are reporting more than 10% weekly positivity.

