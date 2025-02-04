Mumbai, February 4: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a 13-year-old boy allegedly stole a retired police officer's revolver and fired 30 rounds in Kolhapur. Police officials said that the minor boy stole the firearm from the officer's house in Pasricha Nagar, on the outskirts of Kolhapur city. They also said that the minor boy's mother worked as a housemaid at the officer's residence. Luckily, no casualties or injuries were reported were reported due to the firing.

According to a report in The Times of India, the minor stole the revolver from the house of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavir Bhau Sakale, who has been residing in Pasricha Nagar for several years. Cops said that a made-in-Germany revolver, which was loaded with live rounds, was kept at Sakale's home in an unlocked drawer of a cupboard. Maharashtra Shocker: Pet Labrador and 8 Stray Dogs Found Dead After Allegedly Consuming Poisoned Biscuits in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Probe Launched.

The minor boy stole the revolver from the cupboard drawer while accompanying his mother for cleaning work. On Friday afternoon, January 31, the minor boy fired two shots at the wall of the house; however, no one noticed the gunfire due to the noise from loudspeakers and other disturbances. Later, the minor boy took a friend of his to an open field in the Manermala area.

Over there, the teenager fired several rounds into the air and at a mango tree and went on to discard the revolver in a pile. The incident came to light when retired officer Sakale reported the missing revolver. Acting on his complaint, the police visited the house of Sakale's domestic help. During the inquiry, cops learned that the woman's 13-year-old son had stolen the revolver. Maharashtra Shocker: 34-Year-Old Policeman Ends Life by Hanging Himself From Tree in Beed District.

They also found that the minor boy had also stolen a drone from the house. When questioned, the minor boy told cops that he learned to fire the revolver by watching movies and videos on social media. Cops also said that they would send a proposal to cancel Sakale's firearm license.

