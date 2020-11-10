Kolkata, November 10: A massive fire broke out in a slum area in Topsia. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blazing flames. More details on this are awaited.

In a similar incident reported a week back, a massive fire broke out at an idol godown in Kolkata's Baishnabaghata township area. Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and doused the flames as the godown was completely left gutted. Kolkata Fire: Blaze Erupts at Narkeldanga Area, More Than 100 Shanties Destroyed (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out in a Slum Area in Topsia, watch Video

#WATCH Kolkata: Fire breaks out in a slum area in Topsia. Six fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bE8MPOSy5v — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

On the morning of November 7, a massive fire broke out at the Chagalpatti slum of Narkeldanga in Kolkata. 50 huts were burnt to ashes. According to locals, a transformer in the area exploded at around 5 in the morning.

