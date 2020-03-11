Kolkata Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Killed During Dol Utsav Celebrations For Protesting Against People Drinking in Open

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Stux/Pixabay)

Kolkata, March 11: In a tragic incident, ar argument led to the death of a 35-year-old man on the day of Dol. According to a Times of India report, the victim had protested against some youth drinking in the open, making obscene comments and drinking in the open. Two people have been arrested on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and hurt.

When police received the information that one person was lying on the pavement on Monday night, they rushed to the spot and took the victim to the RG Kar Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The victim sustained severe cuts and injuries on his throat that led to his death. Kolkata Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped by Man For Five Years, Marries Younger Sister.

The family of the accused however claimed that the victim too was under the influence of alcohol and he pushed the two alleged accused, but he himself fell down and thus injured himself, leading to his death.

Last month, in a shocking case of sexual assault, a 20-year-old woman in the city alleged that she was raped by a man for five years who promised to marry her. The accused, however, severed all ties with her recently and married her younger sister. The victim complained that between 2015 to 2020, the accused first befriended her and then induced her into a physical relationship.