Mumbai, October 10: In a shocking incident that took place in West Bengal, a woman was allegedly thrown off a running car by her lover in Kolkata. According to reports, the woman, a second-year student was allegedly confined by her jilted lover who later pushed her off the running car when she resisted.

According to a report in the Times of India, the young woman suffered multiple injuries in the incident. At present, she is undergoing treatment at the NRS hospital. Police officials said that the student's condition is critical. As per reports, the alleged incident took place on Saturday at Mundumari in Pingla. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Madrasa Owner Booked for Molesting Minor Student in Indore.

Cops said that the student is a resident of Pingla. The incident came to light after the victim's parents filed a police complaint stating that their daughter was kidnapped by a youth. The accused identified as Subrata Dolui was arrested on Sunday. The police also seized the private car from Pingla through which the students was thrown off.

During investigation, police found that the student knew the youth. An officer said that the two had an argument while travelling by car when all of a sudden the girl fell on the road. Whether the accused pushed her or not is being verified, the officer said. UP Shocker: CCTV of Varanasi Guest House Records Videos of Girls Changing Clothes in Dormitory, Owner and Manager Arrested.

After being arrested, the accused was produced before a court which remanded to police custody for three days.

