Kolkata, December 5: The body of a 55-year-old patient was found hanging in a bathroom of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata on Monday morning, police said.

Ramchandra Mondal, a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas district, was admitted to the Neuro Medicine Department of the hospital with neurological disorders on November 30, they said. His body was found, by other patients of the hospital, hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom around 7 am, they added.

"We have learnt from the hospital authorities that the deceased was depressed since he was admitted there. It seems to be a case of suicide. We can only ascertain the exact cause of the death after getting the post-mortem report," a police officer said. An investigation is underway, he said.