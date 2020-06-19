KP Anbalagan, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Chennai, June 19: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. P. Anbalagan has been admitted to a private hospital here after he tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital official said on Friday.

"The Minister tested mild positive coronavirus infection. His CT scan was normal," the official told IANS preferring anonymity.

Anbalagan is the first Minister and third politician in the state to be infected with coronavirus. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 13,586 COVID-19 Cases, 336 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 3.8 Lakh Mark.

The first was DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan who lost his life and the second was AIADMK legislator from Sriperumbudur constituency K.Palani who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital. India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.95%, Total Number of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Reaches 1.9 Lakh.

Minister Anbalagan was part of the five-member ministerial team to oversee coronavirus spread control measures in North Chennai. He had attended a review meeting on Wednesday.

