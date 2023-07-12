Jaipur, July 12: Around a dozen men barged into a Rajasthan Roadways bus near Amoli toll plaza and shot dead a murder accused who was being escorted by the police for a court hearing in Bharatpur, officials said on Wednesday. Gufran, Criminal Wanted in Several Cases of Murder and Dacoity, Killed in Encounter With Uttar Pradesh STF in Kaushambhi (See Pics).

Another murder accused present inside the bus was injured in the incident, they said. According to police, the accused came in a car and two motorcycles. They stopped the roadways bus near Amoli toll plaza under Halena police station of Bharatpur, entered it and threw chilly powder on the policemen. Gangster Gufran Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh: UP STF Guns Down Criminal Carrying Reward of Rs 1.25 Lakh in Encounter in Kaushambi (See Pics).

Video Kuldeep Jagheena Shot Dead in Bus

Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina was shot dead by some unknown people at Amoli toll plaza in Bharatpur while police were taking him to the court. People from the rival gang were involved in the murder. Further investigation underway: Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra pic.twitter.com/Nr4lOTfv9o — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 12, 2023

"The accused shot at Kuldeep Jagheena and Vijaypal. The two were rushed to a hospital where Jagheena was declared brought dead, while Vijaypal is in a critical condition," a police official said. SP Mridul Kachchawa and other senior officers rushed to the spot after the incident. Further details are awaited.