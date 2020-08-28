Ranchi, August 28: Ranchi Police on Thursday booked the owner and the manager of a city-based hotel -- Capitol Residency -- for allegedly offering room to former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap. Police lodged the FIR after circle officer (CO) of Ranchi Prakash Kumar lodged a complaint at Ranchi’s Chutia police station.

According to several media reports, Kumar visited room no-507 of the hotel Capitol Residency around 9 pm on Thursday and found Tej Pratap staying there. Since this was a violation of the government order during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kumar lodged a complaint at Ranchi’s Chutia police station. Lalu Prasad Yadav Shifted to RIMS Director's Bungalow in Ranchi Amid COVID-19 Fear.

Informing more about the incident, Officer-in-charge of Chutia police station Ravi Thakur said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Hotel manager Dushyant Kumar and the owner have been booked under sections 188 and 34 of Indian Penal code (IPC)." It is to be known that hotels have not been permitted to operate in Jharkhand yet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tej Pratap was in Ranchi to meet his ailing father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is staying at Kelly’s bungalow located in the premises of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Lalu Yadav is currently undergoing medical treatment at RIMS. As per details, Lalu Yadav was serving jail terms and has been admitted to RIMS since December 2018 for treatment.

