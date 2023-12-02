New Delhi, December 2: A leopard was spotted in Sainik Farm area, a Delhi Forest Department official said on Saturday. A cage has been set up in the area to capture the big cat, the official said. Leopard Spotted in Bengaluru: Operation Underway To Trap Leopard Prowling in Residential Areas of City for Past Three Days, Says Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khadre (Watch Videos)

Leopard Spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm

"We received a complaint that a leopard was spotted at Sainik Farm area last night. A team has been deployed at the location and a cage has also been set up to capture the leopard,” the official told PTI.