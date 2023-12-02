New Delhi, December 2: A leopard was spotted in Sainik Farm area, a Delhi Forest Department official said on Saturday. A cage has been set up in the area to capture the big cat, the official said. Leopard Spotted in Bengaluru: Operation Underway To Trap Leopard Prowling in Residential Areas of City for Past Three Days, Says Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khadre (Watch Videos)

Leopard Spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm

#WATCH | Operation underway to capture a leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm area. pic.twitter.com/34qQycuRiM — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

"We received a complaint that a leopard was spotted at Sainik Farm area last night. A team has been deployed at the location and a cage has also been set up to capture the leopard,” the official told PTI.