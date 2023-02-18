Mumbai, February 18: In a bid to increase the revenue of the state, the excise department of Maharashtra is planning to relaunch home delivery of liquor. The state has introduced home delivery of alcohol during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown period in order to avoid long queues at liquor shops. The system efficient during the lockdown period but was soon rolled back once things returned to normalcy.

The home delivery of liquor, which began in June 2020 ended in March 2022 after the lockdown was over. The home delivery system was stopped once COVID-19 enforced restrictions were lifted by the government. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a top official from the excise department said they are considering a decision to reintroduce the system again in the state. Liquor Sale in Maharashtra: State Govt Issues Order for Home Delivery of Alcohol, Sets 6 Conditions; Here Are All Details.

"There will be a notification issued in the next few days. The Maharashtra Prohibition Act 1949 gives us power to issue a notification without making any changes in the Act," the official added. Officials of excise department also said that the revenue is expected to go up by 1 percent with the relaunching of home delivery system as it pushes for consumption of alcohol.

Officials also said that a few social organisations requested them to continue with the online delivery services of liquor during their meetings. Some of them even said that home delivery of liquor provides convenience to many, who do not like to visit beer bars or liquor shops. Maharashtra Permits Liquor Home Delivery to Those With E-Tokens in Select-Districts, Here's How to Apply at mahaexcise.com.

Meanwhile, officials of the excise department also stated that no additional charges will be levied on services of home delivery of alcohol. The home delivery services are more likely to be free-of-cost service, which will be offered by liquor shops. "There are a few app-based operators, who deliver liquor at doorsteps but they are operating against the law," an officer said.

