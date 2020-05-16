Maharashtra Permits Liquor Home Delivery to Those With E-Tokens in Select-Districts, Here's How to Apply at mahaexcise.com

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In several parts of Maharashtra, the wait for alcohol consumption may end soon as the government has permitted online delivery of liquor in select-districts. In 23 out of the 36 districts, the state government has permitted liquor sale via home delivery -- only if the person placing the order has an e-token. Here's how to apply for the permit online. Maharashtra: Liquor Home Delivery Only Within Municipal Limits in Thane District.

To obtain the e-token, visit mahaexcise.com, and register yourselves. On the landing page, the user would be asked to enter his mobile number, full name, district name and pincode. After entering the requisite details in the respective fields, fill the captcha and press submit. The token would be generated. Maharashtra Cyber Cell Warns People of Fake Social Media Ads on Liquor Sale Amid Lockdown.

A screenshot of the token should be saved or its PDF file must be downloaded by the applicant. The same would be required by him/her to show the retailer while purchasing liquor. The order can be placed via SMS, WhatsApp or by calling the registered liquor shop in the locality.

The home delivery of liquor, however, remains barred in Mumbai which sees the maximum consumption of alcohol in the state. Other crowded districts including Nagpur and Nashik are also not permitted to allow liquor sale via home delivery.

Chandrapur, Wardha and Gadchiroli were classified as dry districts to prohibit liquor sale and consumption, whereas, the sale has also been barred in the districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Nanded and Parbhani in view of the lockdown.

The liquor sale in Maharashtra and all other states was halted from March 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the transmission of coronavirus. As the third phase of lockdown began from May 4, several state governments including Maharashtra permitted the re-opening of liquor shops. This led to violation of social-distancing norms, which forced the government to order their closure on the same day.