Liquor Shops and Bars in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula Can Now Remain Open Till 3 AM; Beer to Turn Cheaper, Country-Made Liquor Costlier

Haryana, February 21: The state allowed bars in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula districts can now serve liquor till 3 am. This information was given by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala after a Cabinet meeting on Thursday. According to a Tribune India report, bars will be allowed to serve alcohol till 3 am on the payment of Rs 10 lakh per hour by bars along with licence fee after the stipulated time of 1 am. The regular window to serve alcohol has also been increased from 12 am to 1 am.

The intention behind increasing the time limit is to compete with Delhi and Chandigarh and also increase the state's revenue. Chautala pegged the revenue from excise duty at over Rs 7,500 crore in 2020-21 against the expected revenue of Rs 6,600-6,700 crore for the current financial year. New Liquor Rule in Delhi: Stocks of Wine and Beer Transferred From Store Room to Bar Counter Must Be Sold Within 3 Days, Orders AAP Government.

The excise duty on beer across categories has been slashed by Rs 10 per bulk litre (BL). For example, for brands with an alcohol content of between 3.5 and 5.5 per cent, it will now be Rs 40 per BL instead of Rs 50. A new category of "super mild" beer has been created. It will attract a duty of Rs 35 per BL.

However, country-made liquor will cost more. The excise duty on one category has been increased from Rs 44 to Rs 60 per proof litre. The duty on hard liquor, categorised as Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), remains the same.

(With additional inputs from PTI)