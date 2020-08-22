New Delhi, August 22: The battle against coronavirus continues to remain the major focus in India, with the overall caseload crossing 29 lakh in the nation. A solace remains the dwindling fatality rate, which slipped below 1.9 percent on Thursday. The pace of infection, say experts, is also stagnating as the per day hike in cases continue to remain in the 60,000s.

On the national front, the alleged collusion between Facebook and certain political party continues to remain a raging issue. Amid the row, the social media group issued a statement to re-affirm its non-partisan and transparent approach.

"Facebook is and always has been an open, transparent and non-partisan platform where people can express themselves freely. Over the last few days, we have been accused of bias in the way we enforce our policies," the company said.

"We take allegations of bias incredibly seriously and want to make it clear that we denounce hate in any form. We take this opportunity to offer clarity on policy development and enforcement at Facebook. Our Community Standards define what stays on our platform and are enforced globally," it added.

On the international front, the bombings in Gaza were being continued by Israel citing the alleged rocket attacks by Hamas, the militant group of Palestine. Stay tuned here for the live breaking news and alerts, along with major updates on the coronavirus pandemic.