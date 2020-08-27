Mizoram: Chief Minister Zoramthanga casts his vote in the State General Election to Village Councils & Local Councils, today.
New Zealand court sentences mosque shooter to life imprisonment without parole.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st GST Council meeting via video conferencing at 11 AM in New Delhi today.
West Bengal: Bi-weekly lockdown being observed in the state to contain the spread of #COVID19; visuals from Siliguri. The state government has ordered complete lockdown for two days every week till the end of August.
Also, restriction on flights coming in from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad, is being partially lifted from 1st September onwards. Flights from these cities can come to the state thrice a week: West Bengal Government.
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (in file pic) issues a statement that she is withdrawing from WTA semi-final, over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake by police in the US.
Mumbai, August 27: The 41st GST Council meeting will be held today via video conference over Goods and Services Tax compensation to the States.
Telecom giant Reliance Jio would be coming up with a cable landing station in West Bengal that would increase the state’s connectivity with European and Asian countries and attract investment, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to temporarily reduce stamp duty on flats' registration from 5 per cent to 2 per cent till December 31 in order to boost the stagnant real estate market hit by coronavirus pandemic.
Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra's Parbhani, Sanjay Jadhav tendered his resignation from membership of Lok Sabha. His resignation letter to the party chief and CM reads, "If I'm unable to do justice with Shiv Sena workers of my area I've no right to be an MP of the party".
He further said, "I have been following the matter (of appointment of Administrator of Jintur APMC in Parbhani) for the last 8-10 months. Now a person from NCP has been appointed as Non-Governmental Administrator and this is an insult to Shiv Sena workers."
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.