Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple will be closed for devotees from today till March 25 due to coronavirus fears. US President Donald Trump has declared New York state a major disaster area due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi, March 21: President Ram Nath Kovind will undergo coronavirus test today, according to reports. President Ram Nath Kovind recently met BJP MP Dushyant Singh who attended an event where Kanika Kapoor, who is affected by COVID-19, was present. The President has postponed all his programmes till further orders, sources told news agency IANS. Dushyant Singh, his mother and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasudhara Raje have self-quarantined.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has been entrusted the responsibility to contain the outbreak, the number of positive coronavirus cases in India has risen to 236, including 32 foreigners. Of them, 23 people recovered and were discharged. Four deaths have been reported so far, one each from Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a "Janata curfew" from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stake claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh following the collapse of the Congress government, headed by Kamal Nath. Shortly before the floor test on Friday, Kamal Nath resigned as Chief Minister as the Congress failed to muster required numbers. BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan whose 13-year reign preceded Kamal Nath rule is likely to be handed back the reins.