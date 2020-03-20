Kanika Kapoor Diagnosed With COVID-19, Singer Alleges Doctors Have Threatened Her With Police Action Due to Online Rumours

Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kanika Kapoor has become the first Indian celebrity to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In the time of this pandemic, rumour mongering might just be as detrimental to society as the disease itself. Kanika has also become a target for online rumours, it seems. Many Twitter users, including filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, have claimed that Kanika ditched the guidelines at the airport when she returned from Lucknow. A claim that the singer has refuted in her interview with Aaj Tak. Kanika revealed that the rumours have hit her so hard that even her doctors have threatened her with police action for negligence. She has been quarantined in Lucknow.

In her interview with Aaj Tak, Kanika said, "Main thodi pareshan hoon. I do not know what will happen to me in terms of the treatment. I tried asking the doctors here, in return they have threatened me saying that they have been reading about me on the internet. 'You have done something wrong. You have run away from the airport. We are going to file a police case against you', they said. So, actually doctors have not helped but they have sent a threatening call, while I am sitting in this room,"

"I am a little anxious. I cannot understand where these rumours are coming from and why," she added. Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Twitterati Wants Her Arrested For Allegedly Hiding Travel History (Read Tweets).

Check Out Kanika's Instagram Post Revealing Her Diagnosis Here:

Kanika explained that she returned to Lucknow on March 9, and that time, there were no guidelines to self-isolate. The singer also denied that she ran away from the airport. She went through all the screenings. She refuted all the rumours against her. She said that as soon as she started feeling ill, a few days back, she made the calls to CMO and hospitals herself. She also added that she had pressured the hospital to test her.